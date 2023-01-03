As Erie Police investigate the homicide at an Erie nightclub, authorities are looking into whether or not the club is a nuisance bar.

A shooting in the 1800 block of Buffalo Road left one man dead and one man injured. The incident occurred Friday night at what is being described as a private party at the Metroplex Nightclub.

Now, Erie Police are investigating the shooting death of 38-year-old Steve Smith. Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said that detectives’ main priority is the homicide case.

However, Lorah added that anytime there is public violence like this, they look into whether the venue should be considered a nuisance bar.