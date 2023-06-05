City of Erie Police continue investigating a fatal weekend shooting.

According to police, this happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at a residence located in the 2900 block of French Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old male shot multiple times inside of his residence.

No one is in custody at this time. Police are currently holding the house as a crime scene.

“Currently it’s an active and ongoing investigation. As we speak, officers are pouring over some surveillance video from the area and interviewing neighbors and casing the area for any other witnesses. It’s an active and ongoing investigation,” said Deputy Chief, Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Monday.