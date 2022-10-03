Erie Police continue to search for a suspect connected to a shooting last week on Perry Street.

Erie Police are actively searching for a suspect reportedly connected to a shooting that took place in the 2400 block of Perry Street on Tuesday morning.

Shaquille McAdory, 31, is facing homicide charges after allegedly shooting a 29-year-old. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the arms and leg.

Police and SWAT spent more than two hours on the scene after reports of multiple gunshots. Members of the Erie SWAT team requested several times for anyone inside the house to come out before they ultimately made entry into the home to find no one inside.