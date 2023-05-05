(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop Thursday morning led to troopers finding over 100 cartons of unstamped cigarettes.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were on patrol in the area of South Ave and Lang Ln in Lewis Run Boro, McKean County, on Thursday morning when they observed a vehicle with a title 75 violation and pulled the vehicle over at 9:40 a.m.

Upon further investigation, troopers reportedly found 118 cartons of unstamped cigarettes in the vehicle of a 42-year-old DuBois, Pennsylvania, woman.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue reports Pennsylvanians can have up to one carton of cigarettes without state cigarette tax stamps, but the individual is still responsible for paying Pennsylvania cigarette and use taxes. And depending on the amount of unstamped cartons, individuals could face criminal charges and/or fines.

State Police reports charges will be filed in this case.