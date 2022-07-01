Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have identified two suspects involved in a weekend shootout, charging them with attempted homicide of a police officer.

According to police, the suspects shot at state troopers as well as an Erie City Police Officer on Erie’s west side.

Chelsea Swift was live from the 1600 block of Chestnut Street to tell us more about the search for the suspects.

According to police, two suspects shot at multiple police officers, then took off on foot.

Rakeem Jones, 29, and Shadarryl Jones, 29, are wanted for attempted homicide of a police officer.

The shooting took place on Saturday, June 25 around 1:30 a.m. State Police say the suspects were speeding near West 26th and Chestnut streets before coming to a sudden stop in the road.

The passenger then allegedly opened his door and fired multiple rounds at a state police patrol car.

According to police, the suspects then fled and crashed into a parked car near Chestnut and Huron streets. There the suspect exited the vehicle and the passenger fired at an arriving Erie Police car as well a PSP patrol unit.

“The suspects evaded capture and discarded a 9mm handgun at the scene. Several uninvolved vehicles and homes were struck by suspect’s gunfire, including a home with an 11-year-old boy sleeping inside,” said Captain Kirk Reese, commanding officer, Pennsylvania State Police.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says while this incident is unusual, these suspects are dangerous and need to be taken off the street.

“It has happened on occasion. This is a situation that was extremely serious, there were more rounds fired at the officers than an officer has in their weapon. The danger is still existing because these two are loose and they’re out there,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Spizarny says anyone with information is urged to contact State Police at 814-898-1641.

“We have gotten calls about video of the suspects fleeing from the officers through the yards, we’ve been collecting that. So if anyone would come up with any additional information or know their whereabouts, that’s our most important thing is to get them off the street,” said Chef Spizarny.

In addition to attempted homicide, both suspects also face aggravated assault charges and firearm offenses. Police did recover the weapon from the scene.