Erie Police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted and robbed downtown.

The victim told police that the attack took place near East 7th and French Streets around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim said she was walking along French when a man dragged her into an alley, beat her, and then stole her belongings including her cellphone and shoes.

Police were called this morning as the victim underwent treatment for injuries to her neck, arm and hand.