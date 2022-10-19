An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening.

Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated.

No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside the multi-unit home. Police said the explosion blew out the glass on the entry door and front door.

“At this point in time, it does seem intentional. We have our arson investigator and other detectives looking into it. We’re collecting some video surveillance from the area. We’ll be working with the fire department going forward to take a closer look at this,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities said this was not a typical call they respond to. They’re hoping surveillance video will help them identify possible suspects.