Erie City Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident.

Police said multiple shots were fired in the 1600 block of Plum Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, however, Erie Police said a car was hit.

Officers collected a large amount of shell casings from the area, and investigators said they’re getting surveillance video from the neighborhood.

“Some witnesses do state that a light colored SUV was seen leaving the area shortly after, so we’re unsure of the involvement of those individuals. We’ll be looking into that. And we just ask that anyone in that area that has surveillance of that to give us a call. We’d like to come up and take a look,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.