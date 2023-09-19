Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are searching for a suspect after a horse was stolen from a Waterford resident.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police Corry Patrol Unit report, a thoroughbred or standardbred horse was taken from its owner’s home along Henry Road in LeBoeuf Township, Erie County, and was reportedly sold at a private barn in Sparta Township, Crawford County.

The incident reportedly happened on Sept. 1 at 6:59 p.m.

The horse is valued at $2,000. The victim is listed as a 23-year-old Waterford woman.

Police continue to investigate.