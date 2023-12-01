Surveillance video of vehicle break-ins at three local gyms have been circling social media. The recent scare is having owners as well as customers questioning their safety.

Many people are shaken up after these break-ins and they’re hoping justice can be served.

Shocking surveillance footage showed someone breaking the window of this car and stealing a purse. Fit Plus, iRock Fitness and Erie Fitness Academy all fell victim to motor vehicle thefts early Thursday morning.

Millcreek along with state police are investigating the string of incidents.

“This is something that traditionally has not happened. especially with us being so conveniently located in Millcreek. This is a really good part of the corner town and it’s high-volume,” said Matt Pribonic, vice president of iRock Fitness & FitnessU.

Pribonic said it was startling to see that it happened at other locations on the same day.

The involved vehicle is described by PSP as a late-model white Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows, silver rims and chrome review mirror covers.

This SUV was caught on video by Erie Fitness Academy where the alleged suspect is shown wearing a gray baseball hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, orange underwear and dark-colored jeans.

“I think they picked specific gyms on purpose because they knew which one had class or around those class times so it’s less in and out traffic because you know those people are in there for a certain set of time, and it definitely seems like they had it planned,” said Giordano Nunemaker, head coach/co-owner of Erie Fitness Academy.

Nunemaker expressed his frustration. He said personal safety is always discussed at their facility since you never know if someone is carrying a weapon.

“I’ve been here for eight years and we’ve never had anything like this happen before. The best word that I can come up with is it feels violating,” Nunemaker said.

Owners of Erie Fitness Academy said it’s important for businesses to be up to date on their security to keep their customers safe.

“We were the only facility to get any good footage,” said DJ Myers, president/co-owner of Erie Fitness Academy. “We have taken the steps to secure our facility, protect our customers and when bad things like this happen, it pays off and it’s worth the little bit of investment.”

Millcreek police remind the public to not leave important items in their car, especially at this time of year. They ask those to contact their barracks or PSP Girard at 814-774-9611 for any information about these thefts.