Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting after a victim was dropped off at the hospital on July 7.

It is the most recent shooting in a string of crimes we’ve reported where a victim is dropped off at the hospital.

A 19-year-old woman, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, arrived a local hospital around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Erie Police believe the shooting took place at a residence in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

Erie Police Deputy Chief William Marucci said this does happen. However, an investigation can be furthered if witnesses call 911 at the scene.