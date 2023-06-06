(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are searching for suspect(s) who reportedly stole catalytic converters and caused damage on a Corry, Pennsylvania resident’s property.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police Corry report, this happened at 12:01 a.m. on May 17 near the 13000 block of Route 6 in Wayne Township, Erie County.

The suspected allegedly took catalytic convertors from three pickup trucks, caused damage to other items on the vehicles and then fled the scene.

The three pickup trucks damaged were two Dodge Rams and a Chevrolet Silverado. The total loss in value was $7,200. Items stolen and damaged include:

Stolen: Catalytic Converter – $2,000

Catalytic Converter – $2,000 Stolen: Catalytic Converter – $1,000

Catalytic Converter – $1,000 Stolen: Catalytic Converter – $600

Catalytic Converter – $600 Damaged: Part exhaust system – $2,000

Part exhaust system – $2,000 Damaged: Part exhaust system – $600

Part exhaust system – $600 Damaged: Chevrolet exhaust system – $1,000

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.