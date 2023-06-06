(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are searching for suspect(s) who reportedly stole catalytic converters and caused damage on a Corry, Pennsylvania resident’s property.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police Corry report, this happened at 12:01 a.m. on May 17 near the 13000 block of Route 6 in Wayne Township, Erie County.
The suspected allegedly took catalytic convertors from three pickup trucks, caused damage to other items on the vehicles and then fled the scene.
The three pickup trucks damaged were two Dodge Rams and a Chevrolet Silverado. The total loss in value was $7,200. Items stolen and damaged include:
- Stolen: Catalytic Converter – $2,000
- Stolen: Catalytic Converter – $1,000
- Stolen: Catalytic Converter – $600
- Damaged: Part exhaust system – $2,000
- Damaged: Part exhaust system – $600
- Damaged: Chevrolet exhaust system – $1,000
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.