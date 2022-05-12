There could be more suspects involved in the events leading up to the shooting of a seven-year-old boy last month.

Two teens have been charged with criminal homicide after the fatal shooting of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr.

Abdullah Ismael, 17, and Yassin Ibrahim, 19, are accused of killing Yarger, however they may not have acted alone.

Erie Police continue to learn more about the events leading up to the shooting on April 14 on Downing Ave.

“We’re going to look at those connections, we’re going to look at any type of conspiracy charges that are out there. There might be other charges that we’re looking at with a follow up to this investigation. This is an active investigation, it doesn’t stop with just these arrests, we’re going to continue to investigate it until we’ve found and charged everyone involved,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

We will keep continue to keep you updated with the latest on this investigation on air and online at YourErie.com.