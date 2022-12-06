We have an update to a shooting we reported on earlier.

Erie Police arrested Richard Grayson Golden and Dominque McGhee in that incident that happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of German Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the pelvis. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police also recovered multiple guns from the scene. The suspects face more than five charges including reckless endangerment.