Erie Police responded to reports of a shot fired and stabbing on Saturday.

According to Erie County 911, Erie Police were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot and a stabbing. The victim was a 14-year-old girl, but her identity has not been released.

That incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m on Saturday. It’s unknown if there are any injuries or if anyone is in custody.