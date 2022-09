Erie Police are actively searching for a suspect reportedly connected to Tuesday morning’s shooting on Perry Street.

Shaquille McAdory, 31, is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he allegedly shot a 29-year-old Tuesday morning in the 2400 block of Perry Street in Erie.

According to police, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the arms and left leg. Police recovered shell casings from the scene and have identified McAdory as a lead suspect.