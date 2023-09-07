Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for a man wanted for indecent assault of a minor.

State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Marcus Dason Kenner, 39. He reportedly has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for indecent assault of a minor.

Photo courtesy PSP: Marcus Dason Kenner

Police report Kenner is believed to be in the area of Depot Road and Donation Road in Waterford Township, Erie County.

He is described as 5’07” and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray camo sweatsuit and black Nike shoes.

If seen, state police are asking the public to call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Erie barracks at 814-898-1641.