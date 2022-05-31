(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help locating a person accused in a weekend hit and run accident.

According to a PSP news release, a person in a 2019 or 2020 grey/silver Kia Sorento allegedly hit another vehicle sometime between Friday at 11 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on Route 219 north of Old Bradford Road in McKean County.

Police say the Kia Sorento is suspected to have damage to the driver’s side near the rear bumper. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Lewis Run at (814) 368-9230.