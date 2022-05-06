One man is in serious condition after an overnight shooting in Erie.

Erie Police responded to a shots fired call Thursday around 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 19th St.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle with its door open, and a gunshot victim across the street. Erie Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including shots to his upper right chest and left wrist.

According to police, a nearby resident provided aid to the victim.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah says the victim claims the shooter had been tailgating him in a black Jeep and he pulled over to confront him.

“He stated he got out of his vehicle, and as he approached the Jeep Cherokee, a black male with short dreads produced a handgun and fired several times at him, and then fled the scene,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

The victim is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Sgt. Stoker at 814-870-1506.