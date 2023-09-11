Police in North East are asking for the public’s help to solve a robbery.

According to authorities, the robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the Kwik Fill located at the intersection of South Lake Street and Grahamville Street.

A man walked into the store and pressed an unknown object against the clerk’s side. He then took the clerk to the back side of the service counter and took approximately $200 in cash from the register.



The suspect fled on foot going north on South Lake Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call North East Police at 814-725-4407.