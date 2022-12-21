Police are trying to locate those responsible for the sale of counterfeit fentanyl that they say led to two overdose deaths in the Warren area in the past week.

About nine pounds of similar drugs were found in a Jamestown bust, but there’s been no word yet if it’s the same batch as the pills found in Warren.

Police are warning residents to watch for pills that are small, blue in color, and stamped with the symbol M30.

If you find such pills you are asked not touch them and to contact police immediately.