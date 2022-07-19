Following multiple incidents of suspected arson over the weekend, authorities in Titusville are now seeking answers.

The Pennsylvania State fire marshal is assisting the Titusville police and fire departments with this investigation.

The Titusville Fire Department chief said that there were nearly a dozen incidents of arson that took place this past weekend. The Titusville Police Department is investigating several incidents of suspected arson.

According to police and the Titusville fire chief, these incidents are taking place in two areas of the city.

“These incidents seem to be isolated and certainly seem to be related and we are actively pursuing the investigation. I don’t think there’s any overwhelming fear for the community or anything of that nature at this point in time,” said Chief Dustin Legoullon, Titusville Police Department.

On one side, businesses off East Central Avenue were affected.

Authorities were able to determine that there were multiple locations where fires had been set that weren’t directly connected.

According to police, utility poles and bicycles were also set on fire.

“They believe these were intentionally set. We’re now in the process of determining how they were set, possibly who set them. We are asking the public for any help that they can provide,” said Tim Russell, Detective, Titusville Police Department.

The Titusville Fire Department chief said they’ve made some changes in response to incidents of arson.

“Normally we operate with a two man duty crew. We are increasing our staffing to four persons through the night, and that allows us to respond to routine calls like EMS calls, motor vehicle accidents, that sort of thing, and keep a crew dedicated just for fires in the event that something else were to happen,” said Chief Joe Lamey, Titusville Fire Department.