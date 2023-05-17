Police were called to the Quick Stop at the corner of West 18th and Chestnut Streets around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened inside the convenience store. The victim is reportedly a 22-year-old man.

The Erie County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity. The autopsy is scheduled for the afternoon of May 18.

“The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest that he succumbed to. It’s very early in the investigation. It’s active and it’s ongoing. Our Major Crimes Homicide Unit was dispatched to the scene. They’re going over a lot of surveillance video from not only the Quick Stop but the surrounding area,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie Police.

No arrests have been made yet.