Erie Police are still seeking answers after an overnight stabbing took place on April 16.

Calls for this stabbing came in around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday morning for a stabbing that took place on the 700 block of West 7th Street.

According to police, a 33-year-old male was stabbed three times.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was able to drive himself to a local hospital.

Police believe that this stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute.

The alleged suspect has been identified by police but remains at large at the time of writing.

The investigation is ongoing.