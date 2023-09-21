The man accused of killing an Erie woman more than 10 years ago appeared in Erie County Court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing and continues this afternoon.

Anthony D’Onofrio, 35, is accused of fatally shooting his finance 20-year-old Lexie Castile in September 2012.

However, D’Onofrio pleaded not guilty to homicide charges. Instead, the defense is claiming this is a suicide case.

Several members of local law enforcement took the stand to describe what happened the night of Lexie Castile’s death.

Detective Dennis Oborski for the City of Erie Police Department testified that he interviewed D’Onofrio on Sept. 19, 2012. Oboreski said the defendant claimed Castile shot herself.

Lt. Ken Kensill from the Erie Police Department Crime Scene Unit testified the autopsy indicated that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to her head. However, Kensill described the wound as atypical for a self-inflicted gunshot.

