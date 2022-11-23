An Erie man will go to trial for an incident that led to a gun being fired inside the Millcreek Mall.

A total of eight charges were bound over following a preliminary hearing for James Troop III, 18, which include charges of robbery and aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sept. 18.

According to police, Troop was among two groups who were fighting when he allegedly wrestled with another person over a gun. That weapon fired and sent a single gunshot into the ceiling. No one was injured.

Troop is being held in the Erie County Prison.