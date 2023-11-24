(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Chautauqua County couple have been arrested after a probation home check lead to law enforcement uncovering over 100 grams of meth, fentanyl and other materials for distribution earlier this week.

According to City of Jamestown Police, officers were on hand to assist probation for a home visit with Donovan and Sabrina Paquette, both 27, on the evening of Wednesday, Nov., 22.

Police said during the visit they noticed various indicators of drug activity which lead to them finding 104.3 grams of methamphetamine, 23 individual glassine envelopes filled with fentanyl, numerous digital scales, packaging materials, metal knuckles, U.S. currency and two loaded handguns.

Police also found the contraband substance and paraphernalia were not properly secured and was easily able to be accessed by an eight-year-old living in the residence.

One of those handguns was also reported stolen out of Warren, PA while the other was initially a .22 caliber lever action long rifle with the barrel partially sawed off into a single-shot pistol. Neither of the arrestees possessed pistol permits and have previously been convicted of numerous crimes.

Both Donovan and Sabrina Paquette have been charged with second and third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second and third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

Sabrina was also charged with four counts of seventh degree possession of a controlled substance while Donovan was charged with three additional counts of seventh degree possession of a controlled substance.

The two were taken into custody and are being held in the Jamestown City Courts pending arraignment while the child was turned over to a family member.