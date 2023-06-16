Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More details are emerging in the homicide case of a previously missing Erie County man after human remains were found in a fire pit at his Summit Township residence back in April.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Marisa Rodriguez with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, on Tuesday after troopers allege they found evidence linking her to the death of 66-year-old Michael Maisner.

Background

State Police went to Maisner’s home in the 7000 block of Crestview Drive in Summit Township for a welfare check on April 12 after family members reported they hadn’t heard from him since March 28.

Rodriguez allegedly was found living in Maisner’s attic, and arrested in Lily Dale, NY on April 13 on stolen vehicle charges. She was taken into custody at the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and extradited back to Pennsylvania to the Erie County Prison, without bond.

Through the death investigation, state police report they were able to find evidence of Maisner having been shot in the head and body.

Evidence

According to the affidavit of probable cause, during a search of Maisner’s Summit Twp. home, a large section of carpet and padding was found to have been removed from the front entry, and the ceiling appeared to had recently been cleaned.

Troopers reported finding blood splatter, several cleaning items, and bleach stained clothing inside the home.

The affidavit states that on April 14, Troopers found a 9mm shell casing in Maisner’s vehicle that Rodriquez allegedly had been found driving.

A search of the fire pit at Maisner’s home recovered an eye glass frame piece, a picture frame, carpet foam, carpet, two charcoal briquettes, and an accelerant believed to have been used to start the fire.

In total, the Erie County Coroner and Mercyhurst Forensic Scene Recovery Team found 21 human bone fragments, along with human tissue, in the fire pit.

Theft

Rodriquez is also facing charges for allegedly making nearly $600 in purchases on Maisner’s bank card. She reportedly purchased wash cloths, a gas can, and a chainsaw, among other purchases.

On April 15, state police were contacted after Maisner’s driver’s license and health care cards were found in a garbage can on Upper Peach Street. Surveillance video allegedly showed Rodriguez throwing the items away on April 13 at 1 p.m.

Pictures, Google searches

The affidavit details a search warrant was served on April 20 for the Google account associated with Rodriguez, which showed her search history. She allegedly searched for “Mike Maisner,” “how to shoot someone,” “how long does it take to burn a dead body,” “burn a body,” “if you shoot someone in the head they die instantly,” and “cutting a dead body with a chainsaw.”

On May 9, a search warrant was served for the iCloud account associated with Rodriguez. Photos and videos that allegedly were stored on the account included photos of Maisner’s bank card pin number, a picture of a .357 revolver, a photo of Maisner in a pool of blood, along with two videos of Maisner dead on the floor on the carpet that was found in the fire pit.

The photos also reportedly showed Rodriguez’s feet in the same shoes that were found in Maisner’s vehicle she had been driving. Photos also showed the front entry area of Maisner’s home.

Charges

Rodriguez is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, identity theft, tampering with or fabricating evidence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm prohibited.

She has been in the Erie County Prison since April 15.