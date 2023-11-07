Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One of Pennsylvania’s Ten Most Wanted fugitives has been arrested across state lines after a year-long manhunt.

According to a release, 30-year-old Rakeem Markel Jones was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 6 in the state of Georgia. This comes after a year-long investigation by the PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Fugitive Apprehension Unit and members of the United States Marshalls Service (USMS).

Jones was reportedly wanted by the PA State Police, Troop E-Erie Barracks, Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) and City of Erie Police Department for a shooting incident on June 25, 2022. The charges against Jones are:

Attempted homicide;

Aggravated assault;

Robbery;

Simple assault;

Recklessly endangering another person;

And other firearms-related offenses

The release goes on to state the BCI Fugitive Apprehension Unit learned of Jones’ whereabouts at a Grovetown, Georgia residence.

Then on Nov. 6, the apprehension Unit and members of the USMS Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce (SERFTF) confirmed Jones to be inside the Georgia residence, where he later emerged and was taken into custody without incident.

Jones was transported to Columbia County Jail in Appling, Ga. pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.