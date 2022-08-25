(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested two people for suspected burglary and other charges on Aug. 21.

A PSP trooper had been patrolling the area on Clemens Road in Union Township of Erie County when he noticed “unusual activity” at a residence, a PSP report said. The trooper saw a man and woman allegedly burglarizing a garage adjacent to a residence.

The trooper arrested both suspects. The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m.

The 59-year-old Erie man reportedly was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple trespass, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The 39-year-old Erie woman reportedly was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple trespass, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, false identification to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, and operating while suspected.