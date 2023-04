The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a local store.

Investigators said a woman stole about $600 worth of merchandise from the Marshals Department Store on upper Peach Street in Summit Township. Troopers added that the theft took place on March 30 around 5 pm.

If you recognize the suspect, call PSP at 814-898-1641.