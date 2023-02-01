(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary that took place at Smoker Friendly on Buffalo Road early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from PSP, two alleged male suspects that are estimated to be in their late teens to early 20s, who had their faces and noses covered, entered the store at 3:19 a.m.

Video surveillance showed the suspects surveyed the store before using a baseball bat and golf club to break the glass entrance and stole miscellaneous tobacco products before fleeing southbound towards Cook Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Eric Conroe at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.