(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Corry have released the results of a weekend sobriety checkpoint.

PSP Corry held the checkpoint overnight Saturday into Sunday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. somewhere in the “PSP Corry coverage area,” which includes parts of Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties.

According to PSP Corry, the checkpoint resulted in 3 DUI arrests, 24 summary traffic citations and 17 warnings.