(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sometime this month, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be holding a sobriety checkpoint.

The PSP Corry Station has announced that sometime in the month of August, state police will be holding a sobriety checkpoint somewhere “within the station’s coverage area.” PSP Corry covers parts of Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties.

The station also noted that they will publicly release the results from the checkpoint after it takes place.