(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is asking for the public’s help with information on the theft of an electric bike in Crawford County.

PSP Meadville is investigating a reported theft of a Hitway brand electric bike that happened April 30 at 2:30 p.m. on Kennedy Hill Road in Union Township. The bike is valued at $1,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.