(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Getting a letter in the mail from your bank can range anywhere from mundane to nerve-racking depending on the circumstances, but what happens if that letter is about a five-figure loan in your name someone else tried to take out?

According to Pennsylvania State Police Franklin, a Venango County resident came into the station on July 25 claiming someone had done just that after they received paperwork for a loan application in the mail from Discover Bank worth $80,000.

PSP said they are investigating the incident of stolen identity after it was determined an unknown person used the resident’s personal information to apply for the loan.

No word has been given on whether the loan was issued. Police continue to investigate.