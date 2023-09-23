(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Crawford County home was shot numerous times with paintballs.

Troopers were called to a home along Pine Street in Union City just after 9 p.m. on September, 19 after the elderly couple, ages 80 and 69, living there reported someone shooting their home with a paintball gun.

Upon further investigation, troopers observed seven blue paintball marks along the front side of the home. Troopers searched the neighborhood and area around it for suspects but none found.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.