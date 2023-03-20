(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking to identify a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from Linesville Borough in Crawford County.

The vehicle was stolen just before 1 a.m. on March 18 on Mill Street. According to the PSP report, the suspect is a believed to be in their 20s and was wearing a light hoodie, snapback hat, white Nike Jordan shoes, and had an Adidas drawstring bag and a watch on their left wrist. They had brown facial hair.

The vehicle was a 2011 gray Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania registration of LTA0481.

Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information can contact Trooper Karen Holden, PSP Meadville, at 814-332-6911.