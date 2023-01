(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a hit and run incident after a driver struck a fence in Erie County.

At about 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 23, a driver was traveling north on Bargain Road in McKean Township. The driver reportedly lost control and went off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle hit and uprooted a tree.

During the crash, a fence was damaged.

No vehicle was identified and the suspect or suspects are unknown.