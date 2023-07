(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help after a shot was fired through the front window of a McKean County home.

PSP was called out to the residence on Summer Lane in Hamilton Township back on July 16 around 9:15 a.m.

The homeowner reported a shot had fired through their front window and a .22 caliber bullet was discovered in the home.

PSP continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call PSP Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.