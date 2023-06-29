(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Harborcreek man found his stolen ATV on Facebook Marketplace.

According to PSP, a four-wheeler belonging to a Harborcreek resident that was stolen out in Chautauqua County, New York, was found listed on Facebook Marketplace as being sold by an individual in the Corry area.

The victim had already reported the theft to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department and requested that Corry troopers locate the stolen ATV.

No arrests have been made at this time and PSP continues to investigate.