(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a thief who may have used a customer’s carelessness to make off with hundreds of dollars in cash.

State Police: Suspect

State Police: Suspect

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident allegedly happened in the Gabe’s store in Summit Township, Erie County, on Nov. 22.

State Police report a woman was looking to make a purchase and set her wallet down on a store shelf. The pictured suspect then allegedly stole $325 in cash from the wallet and later discarded it on another shelf and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Cameron Morris at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641 and reference the incident number PA2022-1490738.



