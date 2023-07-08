(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery which involved multiple suspect that forced their way into a Venango County home.

The robbery took place in the early hours of Wednesday, July 5 just before 3:00 a.m. when multiple suspects forcibly entered a home on Mountaineer Drive in Sugercreek Borough.

During the robbery, one of the suspects shot the person that was home at the time in the head, leaving them wounded. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to another in Pittsburgh.

According to PSP, the suspects fled in on foot in an unknown direction and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information or witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Mountaineer Drive, Montana Drive and Two Mile Run Road are asked to PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.