(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Venango resident was allegedly deceived out of nearly $400.

The possible theft was first reported on August, 21 after a 70-year-old Cranberry Township resident sent $390 to another Facebook user in the mail for a vehicle part.

According to PSP Venango, two months went by since the money was sent in full to the user who was selling the part, but has not yet received it.

The theft is still under investigation.