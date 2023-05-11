(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is asking the public for information about a vehicle burglary where they say items were stolen along with other damages.

Troopers were called out to the parking lot of Webb’s Ferry along Scandia Road in Elk Township Friday, May 5, after receiving a report of a stolen firearm.

According to a police report, a suspect broke into a GMC pickup truck between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day and stole a black Taurus GX4 9MM handgun, along with a CD player, and damaged the front passenger window in the process.

PSP estimates the total value of damages at nearly $700. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Warren at 814-728-3600.