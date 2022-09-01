(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Meadville is looking for a female suspect accused of stealing several items from private property, including a truck radiator.

According to a PSP new release, the items allegedly were stolen from the porch of a residence on State Highway 98. The stolen items include a radiator from a Dodge pickup truck, a truck battery and a Milwaukee brand toolbox.

Photo courtesy of PSP

Photo courtesy of PSP

Photo courtesy of PSP

The theft happened at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 9. The suspect was driving a tan sedan.

An investigation is ongoing, and PSP is asking anybody with information about the incident to contact PSP Meadville at (814) 332-6911. Trooper Adam Kirwin is investigating.