(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three people were arrested during the Pennsylvania State Police driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint over the weekend.

According to a police report, the checkpoint was out between 10 p.m. on June 30 to 3 a.m. on July 1 on SR 290 (Bayfront Connector) in Erie County. At the end of their patrol, 78 motorists were contacted.

Their results are as follows:

3 DUI alcohol arrests

1 misdemeanor drug arrest

36 other traffic citations