(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Girard (Troop E) conducted sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols last weekend in an effort to deter driving under the influencer infractions, and they now have their results.

The Girard station conducted a DUI checkpoint in Fairview Township, Erie County. A total of 100 motorists were contacted during the checkpoint.

According to a PSP report, the results are as follows:

3 DUI alcohol arrests

1 misdemeanor arrest

11 traffic citations

34 warnings issued

PSP reports impaired driving with alcohol and/or drugs continues to be a persistent issue causing needless deaths every year on roadways.