(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced safety and sober driving enforcement numbers for Memorial Day weekend. PSP also announced crash data for the same weekend.

Troop E, covering all or parts of Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties, reported 26 DUI arrests during a four-day period. Additional stats include citations for speed (750 drivers), child seats (12), and seatbelts (102). A total of 47 seatbelt warnings were issued. An additional 1,718 citations were written for other violations.

Over the holiday weekend, Troop E responded to 51 crashes, including one fatal crash, 11 injuries, and two crashes allegedly involving alcohol.

Throughout the commonwealth, PSP made 526 DUI arrests during the weekend, issued more than 9,000 speeding citations, 233 child seat citations, and 1,080 seat belt citations. PSP responded to 775 crashes, including three fatal crashes, 191 injuries, and 66 crashes allegedly involving alcohol.

Enforcement efforts were held May 27-30.