Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The pace and scope of the search for escapee Michael Burham has “dramatically increased,” and the reward for information leading to his capture has increased to $19,500, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Fugitive Michael Burham is still at large after escaping prison early Friday morning.

Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Prison by climbing on exercise equipment, using tied-up bedsheets to escape from a window. He was being held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond after he was captured in May in South Carolina following a two-week manhunt.

During recent searches for Burham, small stockpiles or campsites were found in wooded areas.

During Tuesday afternoon’s update, police revealed there were possible sightings and several break-ins reported Monday night. However, none of them apparently provided any clue to Burham’s whereabouts.

More than 200 law enforcement officers from 15 federal, state and local agencies are participating in the manhunt. Investigators are convinced he remains in the northwest Pennsylvania area, but all leads are being investigated, Lt. Col. George Bivens, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, stated in Tuesday’s press conference. Tips from at least four states have been investigated as well.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised to not approach him.

State police told reporters they are using quick DNA testing in the field but there have been no links to Burham yet.

Lt. Col. Bivens stated in the press conference, “We will continue to devote the resources to it. We’re not simply going to walk away. And that’s my message to Burham: We’re not going away. We absolutely will be incarcerating you again. It’s only a matter of time.”

The total reward for information leading to the capture of Burham has increased to $19,500 after CrimeStoppers increased its reward to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Command Post at 717-265-9650, which has been relocated due to the expansion of resources.